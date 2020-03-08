Remainder of Serie A should be suspended, opines Vincenzo Spadafora

Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has asked the Italian football federation to suspend the remainder of the Serie A over the coronavirus outbreak. This comes just days after the IFF announced that all Serie A fixtures will be played behind closed doors including Champions League games.

Six Serie A matches this weekend, including Juventus v Inter, have been re-scheduled for Sunday after they were postponed last weekend. But the games are set to play behind doors with reported telecast set to be at an all-time him. However, the Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players’ Association, has now asked the Italian FA to stop the season completely.

The 45-year-old tweeted out that the 2019/20 season should be brought to a halt completely after Italy confirmed that they have 5061 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The report also confirmed the fact that 233 people have already succumbed to the disease and Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has supported Tommasi’s decision.

“I share the views of Damiano Tommasi, President of the Italian Players’ Association, and I unite with his call to suspend the football league. It makes no sense at this moment, while we ask our citizens for enormous sacrifices to prevent the spread of the contagion, to risk the health of players, referees, coaches, fans who will certainly gather to see games, just to protect the interests that revolve around the sport,” Minister Spadafora announced this morning.

“Other Federations have wisely decided to suspend football for the next few days. I think it is the duty of the FIGC President Gabriele Gravina to reflect again, without waiting for the first case of a Serie A player infected, before taking on this very serious responsibility.

“After all, even before the situation became so serious for the country, the Lega Serie A and Sky had already refused to allow thousands of Italians, forced against their will to stay at home, to watch the games free to air on television, hiding behind supposed difficulties that with everyone genuinely trying to, would’ve been overcome," he added.

OFFICIAL: after the chaos, Serie A will play today and tomorrow matches. Also Juventus-Inter tonight. Confirmed. 🟢 #SerieA #Covid19 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2020