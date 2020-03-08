Players like intensity from their coaches and managers, claims Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique admitted that matches carrying high stakes may lead to emotional outbursts, but assured that there was no controversy as such surrounding El Classico defeat. Their miserable display last week saw Barcelona assistant Eder Sarabia vent out his feelings in an intense manner.

The Catalans bounced back from their El Classico defeat against Real Sociedad in a narrow 1-0 victory. Barcelona boss Quique Setien wasn’t particularly oaky with his assistant’s comments and was blatant enough to comment that Sarabia must exercise control. Setien was apologetic following their loss as he managed for the first time in Spain’s marquee contest.

Gerard Pique though didn’t want to make a scene of the whole situation considering that the media might take advantage of the club’s unstable position. The Spanish defender went on to admit in an interview that the team needed no apology and nor was the administration obliged to do the same. He also opined that the managers and coaches are just as intense as the players which is part and parcel of the game.

"The assistant coach is full of adrenaline and intensity which manifested itself in this way at the Bernabeu, but it is all completely normal for us. All the players discussed it in the dressing room. The boss apologised and we told him that nothing had come from us; if anything it [the controversy] related to the image of the club. What's more, we like that there's intensity in the dugout and they are living [the game] too," Pique said reported Goal.

The veteran Barca centre back knows that it doesn’t take much for the media to take simple controversies and change them into massive issues and as a team, he admitted, have to only one focus, and that is to finish the season on a high, with trophies to speak for the club. The victory against an in-form Real Sociedad team has restored the confidence of the players.

"We knew it was going to be very tough because we are coming from the defeat at the Bernabeu and they are having an exceptional season and they've reached the final of the Copa. It wasn't going to be easy; they play good football, we try to, and the game was decided by the small details," he added.