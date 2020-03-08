It feels special to have fantastic home record, affirms Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have made a hunting ground of Anfield, preying on the visitors one after the other, Bournemouth being the latest in their trap. The present Reds side surpassed the 22 game winning streak, that former great Bill Shankly managed with his 1972 side at their home.

Despite a controversial opening goal by Bournemouth, Liverpool still managed to walk away with a win after goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and it saw Jurgen Klopp surpass legendary Reds boss Bill Shankly's 22 home game winning streak. But while the Reds boss might be casual about the records, they prove just how much the German has improved the Reds.

That has seen many compare Klopp to Shankly and few have even put the German in the same league as Reds legend but Klopp played down the comparisons in his post-match interview. He also added that his side do not concentrate on records and are instead focused on the present with them looking to end their three-decade long title drought.

"Oh yes, I will never compare with this fella (Bill Shankly). Great, I think it was 23 [consecutive home wins] today. We didn't think about the number before the game, but after the game we can think about it for a couple of minutes. It's nice. It's absolutely nice. It's special, not normal," Klopp said reported ESPN.

The Reds are en route their dream run, to lift a first Premier League trophy after a 30 year drought and now just need three more wins to clinch the top flight crown after a win over the Cherries. The victory comes as a sigh of relief for the European Champions who have endured a shockingly difficult period, suffering 3 losses from the last four games they had played. But Klopp was positive about the team’s spirit and even added that his side will fight till the end.

"Today is an example: we have to fight hard. We are not geniuses, but we can really fight until the end of the season, and then we'll see what we get for it," added the former Dortmund coach.