Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be one of best in Europe, gushes Carlo Ancelotti

Former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and claimed that the 22-year-old has a great future. The Italian signed for the Toffees in December and has since transformed the team with them now out of the relegation zone and looking towards the future.

The Toffees have been on a fine run under Carlo Ancelotti with them losing just two games since the Italian took over the club in December. They’ve lost only to Arsenal and Manchester City with five wins and three draws making them favourites ahead of a clash against Chelsea. The Blues have struggled over the last few weeks but with both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in great form, the Toffees have a good chance.

But with Calvert-Lewin heavily linked with a move away, the 22-year-old has followed his great season by signing a new five year deal with the Toffees. That saw Ancelotti admit that the Englishman has great potential to become one of Europe and even England’s best in the coming years. He also added that both Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holegate are key parts of his side and that's something he's hopeful will continue.

"Dominic has all the attributes to become one of the best strikers in England and in Europe. He is fast, has good skills, is strong in the air and works extremely hard for the team. He also has a fantastic mentality and his desire to improve has impressed me ever since I came to the club," Ancelotti told the club's website.

"I am very happy he has signed this new contract, in the same week Mason Holgate committed his future to the club, and I am confident they will be important players as we aim to bring success to Everton."