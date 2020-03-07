Reports | Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to be rewarded with new contracts
Today at 1:27 PM
Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are set to be handed brand new contracts with the Cityzens looking to lock down the two superstars for the forseable future.The two attackers have been standout stars for the club and are crucial assets that City cannot afford to lose.
Pep Guardiola has always shown an urgency and responsibility when it comes to contract talks with his current players and the trend hasn’t changed at the Etihad. With three years still left to Sterling and De Bruyne’s contract expiry, City finds it fitting to renew their contracts after their constant commitment and dedication towards the club, even though their Champions League fate is now dangerously hanging.
Sportsmail has reported that the negotiations will begin soon after the 2nd leg of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid with the Los Blancos looking to overturn a one goal lead. The English winger presently earns £300,000-a-week with bonuses, while the Belgian gets paid about £280,000. If the Manchester outfit has decided to up these numbers, then they sure put a lot of faith in the two.
The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and many others are already bound long term deals with only Sterling and De Bruyne real issues. Aidy Ward, Sterling’s agent, has assured the club that his client has no intentions of involving himself or paying heed to any rumours over a move to either Real Madrid and FC Barcelona too with De Bruyne also linked with a move away.
