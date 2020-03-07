Reports | Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to be rewarded with new contracts

Pep Guardiola has always shown an urgency and responsibility when it comes to contract talks with his current players and the trend hasn’t changed at the Etihad. With three years still left to Sterling and De Bruyne’s contract expiry, City finds it fitting to renew their contracts after their constant commitment and dedication towards the club, even though their Champions League fate is now dangerously hanging.

Sportsmail has reported that the negotiations will begin soon after the 2nd leg of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid with the Los Blancos looking to overturn a one goal lead. The English winger presently earns £300,000-a-week with bonuses, while the Belgian gets paid about £280,000. If the Manchester outfit has decided to up these numbers, then they sure put a lot of faith in the two.