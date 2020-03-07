Reports | Juventus make AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo their top summer priority
Today at 4:21 PM
AS Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo has emerged as Juventus' top summer target with the Old Lady the front-runners for the Italian despite interest from England and Spain. The Serie A giants are looking towards the summer to bolster their midfield options and secure the clubs long term future.
Roma are a lucky side to be in possession of a special talent like Nicolo Zaniolo, developing at the club like a pampered kid. Roma’s tactics revolve around the Italian, who if not for an injury, would have made the starting eleven every match. But as some have remarked, history is about to repeat itself. First, it was Miralem Pjanic who was robbed by The Old Lady and now they have come sniffing around for yet another Roman kid.
Zaniolo has been impressive throughout this term, with 12 goal contributions accompanied by various moments of brilliance that the Italian talent is known for producing in his free-flowing game style. That has impressed Juventus and Calciomercato have reported that president Fabio Paratichi is willing to spend well above €50m for the young Roma starlet.
The Italian does know that he’s highly regarded but has chosen to ignore the rumours going around with complete focus at making a speedy recovery. Roma have been making attempts to bind the in-demand youngster with a long term contract. But it becomes all the way more complicated given their current downfall in the Italian top-flight, and with interest from England, Spain and even France.
