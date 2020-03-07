Reports | Juventus make AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo their top summer priority

Roma are a lucky side to be in possession of a special talent like Nicolo Zaniolo, developing at the club like a pampered kid. Roma’s tactics revolve around the Italian, who if not for an injury, would have made the starting eleven every match. But as some have remarked, history is about to repeat itself. First, it was Miralem Pjanic who was robbed by The Old Lady and now they have come sniffing around for yet another Roman kid.