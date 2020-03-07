Reports | Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich scout Thomas Meunier

PSG's Thomas Meunier will be a free agent in summer and reports indicate that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are eyeing the Belgian full-back. The Bundesliga giants have a void to fill and they don’t want to settle for any makeshift right-back and Meunier would be an interesting option.

The former Club Brugge man’s entourage were approached before their tie against Dortmund by both the German clubs. The right back is free to consider his future but hasn’t entered any contract talks with any of his suitors as reported by Goal. Last season the Belgian’s condition was monitored by English clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United but no move materialized and he stayed in France.

Discussing his future in January, Meunier went on to admit that his situation at PSG hasn't changed and it had seen him consider a move away from France in the near future. Bayern Munich, for a second season now played Joshua Kimmich in the midfield and Benjamin Pavard is preferred in the centre back, which promises playing time to Meunier should he choose the Bavarians.

The Signal Iduna Park has thoroughly enjoyed Morrocan Achraf Hakimi’s display and have pushed their club to make the signing permanent, but Real Madrid are admirers of their on loan star and have no plans of letting him go. With a prominent figure in Dani Carvajal as competition at Madrid, Hakimi who hasn’t missed a single game for his loan side feels even more motivated to test his boundaries.

“I’m not going to lie. I’d love to be a success there., of course. I grew up at Madrid, it’s the club I call home and I’d like to keep on growing a player there, but if it isn’t to be, I'll look to be a success somewhere,” Hakimi told AS earlier in the season.