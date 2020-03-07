Life’s much easier without Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy, proclaims Sebastian Lletget
MLS star Sebastian Lletget has admitted that the La Galaxy is a much better team now that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left for a second spell with Italian giants AC Milan. The retired Swedish international is back in Italy playing for Milan after a celebrated two season spell in Major League Soccer.
After a successful two year spell in the MLS, Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic left for the Serie A for a second spell with AC Milan, where the former Barcelona man has gone onto transform the Rossoneri. However, while his time in America did see the 38-year-old score goals, his attitude towards the other players at La Galaxy and even in the league was often called into question.
That has been all but confirmed by La Galaxy star Sebastian Lletget as he revealed that there’s “better feel” around the team after Zlatan left. The USA midfielder admitted that to play against Ibrahimovic was a herculean task but it became increasingly irritating to play in the same team as the forward. He also added that Zlatan's greatness was overshadowed by his behaviour with his fellows.
“There’s definitely a better feel around the place for sure. As far as chemistry, that’s only going to build with time. You couldn’t be free. It was super frustrating. You feel like you want to literally take your boots off and just walk off the field. It’s tough to play against him and tougher with him,” said Lletget on BSI: The Podcast.
