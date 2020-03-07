Don't need trophies to be considered great, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he doesn't need trophies to be considered a great player once he retires from football in the future. The Gabon striker is highly rated after successful stints in France, Germany and England but has struggled to win a league title so far.

The former AC Milan star has taken England by storm winning the golden boot in his first full-season with Arsenal. This season he already has 17 goals to boast about, with him one of the few bright sparks at Arsenal amidst a bad season for the North London giants. However, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has already spoken about his main concern is re-signing Aubameyang to a new deal.

However, the criticism around the Gabonese striker is the fact that he's struggled to get his hands on trophies, with him never winning a league title, but the former Borussia Dortmund star admitted that he doesn’t need trophies. He also added that there are great players who have never won trophies but are still respected around the world because of what they've done on the field.

“I’m a striker I’ll defend my side - I don’t think you need trophies to be a top striker. Of course, it can help you but we’ve seen a lot of great players that didn’t win trophies but we respect them because of their quality," Aubameyang said to Sky Sports.

Arsenal are left with 11 games in the English top-flight and with their recent performances, there is an optimism in the North London colony that they might just get lucky and make the cut for a Champions League spot. The North Londoners may have an outside chance at best but Aubameyang went on to admit that the club have a slight advantage thanks to a friendly fixture list that lies ahead.

“I think it’s possible, everything’s possible. Last season, we were ten points down from the top four and we came back, only to miss the cut by a single point, unlucky we’d say. When you see the games we have and what the other teams have. I think everything is possible. We have to be focussed on what we’re doing and I think the team is doing well.

"We have the same thing to improve but I’m sure that now we have more pressure because we only have the chance to be in the Champions League because of the Premier League," he added.