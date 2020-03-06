Reports | Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus involved in tug-of-war over Mauro Icardi
Today at 8:18 PM
Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi is the center of attraction yet again with the forward involved in a tug-of-war between Juventus and the French giants with them both looking to make a move for the Argentine. The Inter Milan striker is unwanted at San Siro and is currently out on loan with PSG.
Mauro Icardi has been a difficult man to put up with as many of his bosses would agree. He fell out of favour before Antonio Conte arrived at Inter Milan and was sent out on loan move to France via Paris-Saint Germain, where life has been so much more smooth. However, the move has worked well with the Argentine already contributing to 24 goals for Les Parisiens.
However, PSG are looking to make the loan move permanent but Italian news outlet Calciomercato have reported that it will be hard to do with Juventus also keen on a move for Icardi. The Argentine has always been open to a move back to Italy with Juventus his top target after reports emerged that he rejected Napoli, AC Milan and AS Roma for a potential move to Turin but no move materialized.
That might change next summer as Calciomercato have reported that Fabio Paratici has always spoken highly of Milan striker and is not ready to give up on this pursuit, with the price tag lingering at around £100 million. PSG has brought in a lot of players from Serie A and the healthy relations between them and the Nerazzurri might lead to Icardi’s loan move becoming permanent for a reported £70m price tag.
