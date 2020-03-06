Reports | Manchester City target Milan Skrinar to fill Vincent Kompany's void
Today at 7:21 PM
Manchester City’s failure to replace stalwart Vincent Kompany has seen their defense has fall apart with the Cityzens looking to change that with a move for Milan Skrinar. The Inter Milan star has quickly become one of the best in the Serie A, with him a key part of the Nerazzurri's title charge.
The Cityzens have been on the end of some deserved criticism after having delivered many lacklustre performances this season with them lacking quality, and at times lacking proper backup due to injuries. But things are changing and the Cityzens are set to make a few big moves as Calciomercato have reported that Serie A giants Inter Milan's Milan Skrinar is their top target.
The two parties were linked a year ago too but no move materialized in the 2019 January window, with reports indicating that Guardiola was ready to pay Inter Milan's price of €60 million. However, things have changed and Calciomercato have reported that Guardiola is back in the hunt now with neither John Stones and Nikolas Otamendi impressing. Both men have been linked with a move away with City looking to fund a move for a new defensive option.
What has worsen things is the fact that the Spaniard has been forced to use Fernandinho as a central defender, and Aymeric Laporte’s long absence has only made things more challenging. The Nerrazzuri, however, value their centre back at €85 million now and are will to test Manchester City for the Slovakian. However, reports have indicated that the 24-year-old is unhappy with Antonio Conte’s back-three and is looking for a new tactician who plays to his strengths.
