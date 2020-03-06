Premier League 2019-20 Gameweek 29: Live Updates, results, matches

Quarter finals of the FA Cup, round of 16s in Europe’s and ten game-weeks left till the end of the season is all proof to the fact that we’re in the best part of the season. The fixtures will hit you left, right and center from now with European spots, survival and a ton of points up for grabs.

Welcome, welcome, welcome. It’s been merely days since the last football game but it’s never enough, now is it? Fear not, because with the mindless cup competitions over, the Premier League is back and it’s back with a nice weekend fixture-list. So, welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier league live blog. We’re now chest deep into the swamp that is the English top tier and with just nine games left in the season, the title race is back on.

Liverpool lost their invincible title last weekend which means that they still need only four games or twelve points to win the league title. That could see Aston Villa give them a guard of honour but nobody cares about that because by then, Villa will be in the best relegation fight England have seen in a long time. The battle to stay up is utterly majestic with just ten points separating 10th place (Arsenal) and the relegation zone.

But with Crystal Palace battling Watford, Southampton playing Newcastle United, Liverpool hosting Bournemouth and Leicester City locking horns with Aston Villa, this weekend is pivotal in the race for survival. But the best from the bottom of the pile is an Arsenal and West Ham clash with the Hammers just above the zone but only on goal-difference.

They’re in trouble but with Chelsea playing Everton, the world focus will only be on one thing. That is the Carlo Ancelotti derby with Don Carlo making a return to his old stomping grounds. The Italian has transformed Everton’s fortunes over the last month or so and it’s the perfect opening act to what some are calling the real weekend derby, i.e. the Manchester derby.

The score is now in favour of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side beat Manchester City in the second leg of the EFL cup, but City had the last laugh as they wasted champagne and lifted the trophy. But with an ego at stake and nothing else, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have a lot to battle for on Sunday night. That’s not the end, with Leicester City and Aston Villa battling each other on Monday night before Arsenal face Manchester City in the Mikel Arteta derby on Wednesday night.

Need we say more? Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not because there are four other leagues in action. In Italy, Juventus and Inter Milan go head to head in a title challenge with Italy playing their football behind closed doors. So if you want to hear players screaming, abusing and what it’s really like in an empty stadium, watch the Serie A. In France, OGC Nice and AS Monaco battle each other while PSG vist Strasbourg on Saturday.

In Spain, we have three wonderful games. First Atletico Madrid battle Sevilla, then Barcelona face Real Sociedad and to end the weekend Real Betis host Real Madrid on Sunday night. It’s good but with Borussia Monchengladbach hosting Borussia Dortmund, Germany is even better.