One centimetre offside is not offside, states Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that one centimetre offside should not be considered as offside as he feels that it is not the meaning of the rule. The offside rule combined with the Video Assistant Referee has caused problems across Europe with many calling for VAR to be scrapped.

However, the same problem has not been a major issue in the Champions League and Europa League, with it mainly happening in the Premier League. Even the La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A haven’t had as much as an issue with the offside law which has seen many in England call for a complete revamp of technology. While there have been talks of changing the offside law from FIFA, no such move has materialized as of yet.

But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin went on to reveal in an interview that changes to the offside line used by the VAR is coming around the bend and it could get implemented soon. Ceferin also added that he has been in talks with the organisation’s referees and other match officials to help change the game, and the new lines could potentially be used at the Euros.

"One centimetre offside is not offside. Because that's not the meaning of the rule. And it has to be clear and obvious mistake for VAR to intervene. So, thicker lines are essential because the line is drawn subjectively. So, it's not exact and if one centimetre… you ruin the season of a club with one wrong decision. And, for me, the handball is also problematic, but I don't know what exactly to do about it. We are discussing a lot with our referee officers,” Ceferin told Sky Sports.

That is not the only change that UEFA are looking at, with reports indicating that European football’s governing organisation is set to make changes to the Champions League format. It could see a brand new European ecosystem come into place and Ceferin admitted as much in the same interview. He also revealed that decisions are yet to be made but clubs and leagues are already well aware of what’s coming.

"We understand that the European ecosystem is very much connected. We have to stick together. We have to discuss the future of European football. We will all have to step back a while. But, at the end, the decision will be made by the Executive Committee of UEFA. With a lot of discussion, I think we will agree very soon because we know what the principles are, all the leagues and 95% of the clubs knows what the principles of European sports model and, especially football is,” he added.