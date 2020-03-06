Odion Ighalo is doing what we need him to, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he’s happy with Odion Ighalo’s performances since the former Watford striker’s move. The 30-year-old scored a brace against Derby County taking his tally to three goals in six appearances for the Red Devils since his January move.

Manchester United fans had divided opinions when the club welcomed Ighalo all the way from China in January, but the striker has transformed all their opinions with a fantastic start to his career as a Red Devil. Three goals from two starts for the former Watford striker has seen him shoot up the top scorers list at Old Trafford with only four players ahead of him.

A look towards North London and we would pity Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho who didn’t invest in a January striker and now finds his team in a tight spot without both Harry Kane and Heung Min Son. The Red Devils boss’ gamble has clearly worked and with Marcus Rashford injured, Igahlo has proven to be a good solution. It saw Solskjear admit as much with the Manchester United boss overjoyed at his new signing's form and goal-scoring prowess.

"Ighalo is doing what it says on the tin. He's come in and he's playing up front, different type of striker. He gets chances every game, today could have had another couple. Happy with him. Gives us a chance when Mason [Greenwood] and Anthony [Martial] can be kept fresh," said Solskjaer reported Goal.

David De Gea’s howler against Everton last week that ended in a 1-1 brought another chance for second choice shot-stopper Sergio Romero and the Argentine impressed in front of goal. He made the most of the chance, and even denied ex-Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney from scoring a late free-kick with a fantastic diving save. Solskjaer went on to praise his back-line and admitted that he hopes their hunger for clean-sheet continues.

"They're hungry for their clean sheets, aren't they? Fantastic save to be fair and he didn't read the script. I'm very pleased with the performances and to go from being the favourites, having City, how that will affect their mindset, but it was professional," the United boss highlighted.