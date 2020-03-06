England can win Euro 2020, attests Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that the Three Lions have a great chance of winning the Euro 2020 this summer. The English have never won the UEFA European Competition in their history with them finishing third in both the 1968 and the 1996 competitions.

They’ve also failed to qualify for the Euros on four separate occasions but qualified comfortably for the 2020 edition by finishing top in their group. It saw the Three Lions win seven out of their eight games, losing only to the Czech Republic, and scoring 37 goals with captain Harry Kane finishing as the qualifiers’ top scorer with 12 goals in eight games.

Not only that, while the English are the favourites to make a deep run into the tournament alongside Belgium and France, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that his side can go even further and win the Euros. He also added that their performance at the 2018 World Cup was beyond impressive and the Three Lions squad alongside head coach Gareth Southgate are keen to go one better at the summer tournament.

“We can win it (Euro 2020), why not? You've seen at the World Cup we got far, you can see that the squad is so exciting at the moment. It's really encouraging, so for us as players, why would we say we can only get to the quarter-finals? That would be strange. We all believe we can win it,” Alexander-Arnold told the BBC.

The 21-year-old is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team at Liverpool with the Reds four games away from ending their Premier League title drought. However, while the Reds do have a 22 point lead over second-place Manchester City, Alexander-Arnold went on to admit that nobody at Liverpool is getting caught up in the hype, with them focused on finishing the season well.

“Obviously, winning the league title is something you dream of. At a club like Liverpool, where it's eluded us for so long, it would stay with the fans for a very long time, but the closer you get to it, the less you think about it, because it's more of a reality and you can't get caught up in the hype,” he added.