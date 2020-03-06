Arsenal need clarity over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, admits Mikel Arteta

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is about to enter the last year of his contract next season and boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club have to ensure the Gabon's future. The 30-year-old has spearheaded the club's attack since his arrival and that losing that will leave a large void to fill.

Aubameyang has continued his fine form in yet another season at Arsenal, one of the very few positives the club can talk about. His goal tally currently stands at 20 in all competitions and has shouldered Arsenal alone, with Alexandre Lacazette having trouble finding his form. The North London club have gone two seasons without any piece of trophies and considering the standards that Aubameyang holds himself too, it must be bothering the striker.

However, it has seen Arsenal boss Arteta stressed on the importance of starting contract talks as fast as possible with the superstar. He also added that for him, there is no choice but to keep the former Borussia Dortmund star at the club for the foreseeable future.

"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have [and] his intentions. Where we are sitting in [the table at] that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances," Arteta told Sky Sports.

However, with the club's hopes of making it to the Champions League in a dangerous position, and getting Aubameyang to sign a long term deal with the club is easier said than done. The former AC Milan striker is feeling spirited again as he is ready to make a comeback in the Premier League when the Gunners visit West Ham United. Arteta spoke about Aubameyang’s reaction to a crucial missed chance against Olympiakos and admitted that the club need him back at his best.

"He was down. He felt responsible for what happened. We all tried to convince him that even though he had the best chance of the game, he was the one who put us in that situation earlier. He's done it on many occasions this season and last season. We need him happy, smiling and full of energy. That's the way he's looked for the last few days," Arteta added.