Alisson Becker in doubt for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the Reds' Saturday game against Bournemouth with him in doubt for their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian has been a key part of the team since his arrival and is arguably one of the best in his position.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Reds and has played an immense role since his move from AS Roma last season. However, while Alisson already missed a large portion of the season, the 27-year-old has been in impeccable shape since his return with ten clean sheets in his last thirteen games. No other goalkeeper in the Premier League has matched that record with even Manchester United and Tottenaham unable to find the net in that run.

However, in his pre-match interview, Jurgen Klopp went on to admit that the Brazilian will miss Liverpool’s clash against Bournemouth after scans revealed that Becker had a little muscle issue after an incident in training. He also added that the 27-year-old’s injury isn’t too serious but the Reds will take a look again next week to ensure that it isn’t a recurring issue.

“Unfortunately, Ali is out. He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench. There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad,” Klopp said in his press-conference.

“There was a scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see. Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”