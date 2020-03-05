Wayne Rooney could manage Manchester United one day, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 1:40 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has raved about Wayne Rooney and even admitted that the former Everton star could manage the Red Devils in the near future. The ex Red Devil star faces his former side in the FA Cup’s fifth round with Derby County after signing for them in January.
The 34-year-old returned to England after a one-year break with DC United in the MLS and is set to face his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup. Rooney signed for Derby County as a player/coach over the winter window with him looking to eventually take over as the Rams’ manager in the near future. His arrival has seen a rise in form for the Championship side with them losing just three games out of the fourteen games they played.
But with Rooney looking to one day get into management, it saw Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit that the 34-year-old could one day manage the Old Trafford side. He also added that there might be many ex-players and managers around the world who want his job but he’s not going anywhere.
"Yeah, Rooney could manage Manchester United. It depends on how much you put into the job and how much you want it. It takes over your life but it's the second best after playing. I am sure there are many ex-players and managers who want my job,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.
- Wayne Rooney
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Championship
- English Premier League
- Fa Cup
- Manchester United
- Derby County
