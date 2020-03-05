Reports | Barcelona offer Marc ter Stegen new deal amidst Juventus interest
Today at 12:37 PM
Barcelona are set to offer Marc-Andre ter Stegen a brand-new deal amidst interest from Juventus. The German star has been arguably the club’s best player over the last few years with him even outdoing superstar Lionel Messi at times but has had to see his side struggle to capitalize on that form.
The La Liga giants are looking to overhaul their side next summer with plans to bring back Neymar and bring in Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez. Reports also indicate that the club are looking to invest heavily all across the team-sheet with Ter Stegen set to be one of the few people at the club to still play a large role. However, interest from Juventus and even Paris-Saint Germain in recent months has seen Barcelona consider handing the German a new contract.
It has seen ESPN report that president Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to ensure that both Lionel Messi and Ter Stegen are tied down to long term deals before he leaves the presidency. The German has two years left on his current contract at the club but amidst interest from Europe’s biggest sides, ESPN has reported that the Catalan giants want to ensure that the 27-year-old stays at the club.
Juventus are still the German’s top suitors with the Old Lady eyeing a summer move but reports have indicated that the former Borussia Monchengladbach star is not looking to leave Camp Nou.
