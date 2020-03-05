Reports | Barcelona offer Marc ter Stegen new deal amidst Juventus interest

The La Liga giants are looking to overhaul their side next summer with plans to bring back Neymar and bring in Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez. Reports also indicate that the club are looking to invest heavily all across the team-sheet with Ter Stegen set to be one of the few people at the club to still play a large role. However, interest from Juventus and even Paris-Saint Germain in recent months has seen Barcelona consider handing the German a new contract.