Mumbai City FC part ways with Head Coach Jorge Costa

Mumbai City have today announced that Head Coach, Jorge Costa will be leaving the Club. Jorge’s contract expires shortly and has not been renewed. The Islanders finished the 2019/20 Hero ISL campaign in 5th spot, just missing out on the final play-off position. Mumbai, who finished fifth, amassed 26 points in the season, but that wasn't enough to take them to the knockout stages, as they were pipped to the fourth spot by Chennayin FC, who finished fourth with 29 points to their name.