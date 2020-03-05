Mumbai City FC part ways with Head Coach Jorge Costa

Today at 9:04 PM
Mumbai City FC have confirmed that Jorge Costa, who managed the club for two seasons, has been relieved from his duties as the Head Coach of the club. Mumbai finished fifth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League, three points shy off Chennayin FC, failing to qualify for the knockouts.
Mumbai City have today announced that Head Coach, Jorge Costa will be leaving the Club. Jorge’s contract expires shortly and has not been renewed. The Islanders finished the 2019/20 Hero ISL campaign in 5th spot, just missing out on the final play-off position. Mumbai, who finished fifth, amassed 26 points in the season, but that wasn't enough to take them to the knockout stages, as they were pipped to the fourth spot by Chennayin FC, who finished fourth with 29 points to their name.
Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC said, “We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the Club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the Club wishes Jorge well for the future.”
Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club. The Islanders will now begin the search for Jorge’s successor.
