Chris Smalling could be recalled for Euro 2020, admits Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could have a part to play for his country at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old is on loan at AS Roma and has won plaudits for his performances which has seen the defender linked heavily with a move back to England.

The Manchester United star was out of favour the moment Harry Maguire walked into the team with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to use Victor Lindelof as Maguire’s partner. That saw Smalling’s game-time hit rock-bottom and the 30-year-old moved to AS Roma, where he has transformed his career which has seen him linked with a move to Inter Milan, Tottenham and Arsenal.

However, that has also seen England manager Gareth Southgate admit that the on loan Manchester United star could feature for his country at Euro 2020. The former Middlesbrough manager also added that he treated Smalling rather harshly in the past with the 30-year-old not having featured for his country since June of 2017 with John Stones, Eric Dier and Harry Maguire replacing him on the team-sheet.

"I've never ruled anybody out. I think that would be wrong. I think I said I probably regretted the way the message [came over] - by praising others for certain attributes, there was criticism for Chris. It was my fault and it was unfair on him. I think he's done well in Italy. He's playing at another big club,” Southgate said reported the BBC.

“He was obviously playing at a big club before. We're watching everybody because we've got to make sure we make the right decision. I spoke to him when I left him out the squad and explained what I explained to everybody. Of course because of the way it came out, there was little point - I wasn't going to say anything that hadn't already been said,” he added.