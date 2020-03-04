Tottenham will not resort to heavy summer spending to win, proclaims Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has rejected the possibility of any incoming transfers at Tottenham in the upcoming summer transfer window with the former Chelsea boss looking to transform the current squad. The North Londoners have been plagued with injuries this season and their lack of depth has affected the team.

Tottenham Hotspurs sit at 7th currently in the Premier League having tasted defeat in the last 3 of their 4 games with Jose Mourinho frequently expressed his frustration on how he feels his team don’t deserve to lose and that the results have been unfair to them. The former Chelsea manager does see a lot of potential in them and believes that some input from his side can improve their quality a lot.

An injury-laden campaign has affected the North Londoners as they are without the services of England forward Harry Kane and Son Heung Min. But, Mourinho went on to admit that he has no plans on bringing reinforcements in the summer as the club has more than enough players. He also added that while Tottenham do need to make their squad better, they do not need a complete overhaul to do just that..

"There will not be massive changes. First of all, because that is not what we need, secondly because that is not the profile of the club and thirdly because of what the market is. Year after year after year it's more difficult so I'm not thinking about an overhaul at the moment. But of course we need to make our squad better,” Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports.

Mourinho is functioning with the same personnel that he inherited from former boss Mauricio Pochetino and is compelled to turn his attention to youngsters like Troy Parrott and Steven Bergwijn in crucial games to fill the void. The hopes of instant impact though would be going harsh on the young talent but Mourinho went on to admit that Parrott has enough potential to do great things in the future but is not the best option for the club right now.

"He has qualities, he has potential but he is not the end product. But he's going to be on the bench tomorrow again and he has already played twice in the Premier League, which is something that is not very normal for an 18-year-old kid. That is a privilege for him and I think he understands that privilege and the privilege of being around experienced players and the good coaches and very good people in the first team and the academy. It's step by step," he added.