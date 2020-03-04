Reports | Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochetino to replace Zinedine Zidane next season

The Frenchman proved his superiority by winning a three consecutive Champions League trophies and the La Liga title in his first spell at the club. Zidane was then replaced by Julian Lopetegui who endured a horrendous spell at the club with Santiago Solari taking over but even the Spaniard struggled with Zidane summoned back to the job again. But the Independent has reported that the Frenchman's time has again come to an end with Mauricio Pochettino in the running.