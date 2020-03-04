Reports | Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochetino to replace Zinedine Zidane next season
Today at 5:56 PM
Real Madrid have had a rocky ride off late, with the club rethinking Zinedine Zidane's future and looking towards former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. The interests have been rekindled in the currently unemployed Argentine, whom the Spanish giants were unable to negotiate with last season.
The Frenchman proved his superiority by winning a three consecutive Champions League trophies and the La Liga title in his first spell at the club. Zidane was then replaced by Julian Lopetegui who endured a horrendous spell at the club with Santiago Solari taking over but even the Spaniard struggled with Zidane summoned back to the job again. But the Independent has reported that the Frenchman's time has again come to an end with Mauricio Pochettino in the running.
After the loss to Manchester City at home, the Independent has reported that there are concerns amongst the dressing room over certain managerial tactics that Zidane has employed with the atmosphere not the same as it was in his first spell. It's also reported that the former Real Madrid and Juventus star hasn't won over Florentino Perez again with the Los Blancos' president eyeing a move for Pochettino.
The Argentine is without a club at the moment, having been sacked by Tottenham earlier this season and has been linked with a move all across Europe's big five leagues. Reports indicate that PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and even Barcelona are considering a move although Real Madrid have been heavily linked in the past.
