Reports | Atletico Madrid eager to seal a deal for Ivan Rakitic

Atletico Madrid eager to seal a deal for Ivan Rakitic
Today at 7:57 PM
Atletico Madrid are keen to make a move for Ivan Rakitic next summer with the Los Rojiblancos looking for a brand new midfield general. The 31-year-old has struggled to find game-time at Barcelona this season under either Ernesto Valverde or Quique Setien with the Croatian looking for a move.
Rakitic has assessed his situation at Barcelona and has made his mind to part ways with them after a span of almost 6 years. The midfielder has mostly been summoned off the bench, and wishes for more playtime. At 31, the Croatian still has many suitors keeping tabs at his situation but Atletico Madrid does not plan on waiting in the queue for the former Sevilla star's signature.
Reports from MARCA have revealed that the Madrid club made contact with their target, soon after their 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League. Rakitic has previously had an impressive stint at Sevilla, which convinced Barcelona of the midfielder’s abilities. Reports indicate that the Los Rojiblancos will enter into negotiations with the Catalans for Rakitic, who would be a great asset for Diego Simeone with him looking for reinforcements.
Furthermore, reports indicate that Barcelona are looking to sell the midfielder whose's contract runs out in 2021 and if not sold, would be released as a free agent which is not what the club wants. Manchester United, are also linked with a move for the Croatian midfielder but no move materialized last summer with their interest now disappeared having signed Bruno Fernandes.
