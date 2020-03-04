Phil Foden will get what he deserves at Manchester City, gushes Pep Guardiola

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is yet to become a regular starter under Pep Guardiola but has managed to gather enough praise for his occasional appearances. The English midfielder is an easy pick when shortlisting the world’s most highly rated youngsters but has struggled to make an impact.

Manchester City made history after winning the Carabao Cup for the third time in a row, defeating Aston Villa as Phil Foden delivered a Man of the Match performance. But many have criticized the treatment the teenager receives at Etihad with him struggling to find his way onto the team-sheet this season. He has mostly been used in the domestic tournaments, featuring only in half the amount of games in Premier League, rarely starting.

It is understandable on Guardiola’s part though, with a star-studded lineup at his disposal and City having dropped their standards in Premier League with Liverpool leading the way it has seen the Spaniard not take any risks. However, in an interview, the former Barcelona manager went on to admit that he wants the best for young Foden and that the midfielder will get what he deserves one day.

“I want the best for him. He will get what he deserves. Of course, I'm delighted about his performance and his behaviour in good moments and bad moments. Just think work and work and it always pays off. [He has to] improve and improve and improve. He is 19-year-old, you have a lot to improve but with his behaviour, he can achieve whatever he wants," Guardiola told ESPN.

The Cityzens though have chosen to put this Cup victory behind and are getting ready for the FA Cup 5th round but rumours still continue to flood the club about star Leroy Sane. The German has been missed a large portion of the season already after he tore his ACL but Guardiola went on to admit that Sane is focused on getting back to City’s starting eleven as fast as possible having made an appearance for the U-23 side with City not looking to force the move back.

"He [Sane] is not ready. Six months out, he needs a process. When you start you feel good but he is doing the normal steps to come back, playing in the second time for 50 or 60 minutes. Now it is weeks and weeks and weeks and play in the second team. Maybe it will be easier to play in the Premier League than this cup competition. We need to win," he added.