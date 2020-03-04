Money will not factor in our decision to keep or sell Jadon Sancho, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke

On the back of another successful season, Jadonh Sancho continues to be among the hottest properties in Europe increasing his own value game after game. After the game against Freiburg where the Dortmund winger netted the winner; his 14th of the season and it saw rumours flood the market again. The Englishman arrived in Germany less than three years ago from Manchester City for only €8m, but could be sold for figures upwards of a €100 million in the near future.