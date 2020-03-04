Money will not factor in our decision to keep or sell Jadon Sancho, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke
Today at 5:16 PM
Jadon Sancho’s next destination has been touted to be England but Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that the team will not be forced to sell the Englishman. The teenager has been the club's best star and a key part to their success in both the domestic and European competitions.
On the back of another successful season, Jadonh Sancho continues to be among the hottest properties in Europe increasing his own value game after game. After the game against Freiburg where the Dortmund winger netted the winner; his 14th of the season and it saw rumours flood the market again. The Englishman arrived in Germany less than three years ago from Manchester City for only €8m, but could be sold for figures upwards of a €100 million in the near future.
A reliable man in the flanks, Sancho’s tally of assists and goals is consistently rising, a match-winner not many opponents have been able to neutralize. That has seen him linked with a move away but Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has another idea and went on to admit that the club is better with Sancho. He also declared that it’s not money that will lure them to sell Sancho in the near future.
“It's not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund. We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon. I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future. In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave,” said Watzke, speaking to BBC Sport.
