This was worst Real Madrid side I’ve ever faced, admits Gerard Pique

Despite losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the El Clasico, Barcelona star Gerard Pique has confessed that it was the worst Los Blancos side he has ever played. The hosts were struggling with injury concerns to a few players but still managed to walk away with a win after two goals in the second half.

The Catalan giants had their fair share of chances in the first half with Antoine Griezmann firing well wide of the goal post with arguably their best chance. Isco, Lionel Messi and Arthur Melo also had excellent opportunities to put the La Liga giants ahead but fantastic saves from Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen made sure that both sides walked into half time with the scores level.

However, while both sides walked into the break level, Real Madrid somehow managed to pull away in the second half with two well-taken goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz. Despite the loss, Barcelona captain Gerard Pique went on to admit that this was one of the worst Real Madrid sides he has ever played against. The Spaniard also added that while his side had their problems, they were in control of the game and should have walked away with anything other than the loss.

"We are upset. We thought we could get a good result here because Madrid came into the game in bad shape. It was one of the worst Madrid sides I've faced at the Bernabeu in the first half. I don't say that as a criticism of them. We all have problems -- we aren't doing that well, either. But we missed an opportunity. We had control of the game and if we take advantage of a couple of our chances it leaves them with a mountain to claim," Pique said reported ESPN.

Barcelona walked into the game with a chance to pull away in the race for the La Liga title after losses earlier in the month saw Real Madrid sit two points behind them. But they ended the weekend sitting just a point behind the Los Blancos with twelve games left in the season. Yet, Pique opined that he believes the season is far from over and the title is still up for grabs.

"We missed a chance to hurt them. We have to play better than in the second half. We lost balls and they grew in confidence and pinned us back. It feels like a missed opportunity, especially in the first half. We could have killed the game off. This result strengthens them, obviously. It's a morale boost. It knocks us but we're not sunk. We can still win La Liga if we do things well until the end of the season. We have to improve on our second-half display but there is still a long way to go," he added.