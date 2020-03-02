Reports | AC Milan keen on negotiating with Juventus for Federico Bernardeschi
Today at 9:00 PM
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi has attracted suitors once again with AC Milan now keen on making a move for the Italian next summer as they look for reinforcements. The attacker has been sub-par this season under new boss Maurizio Sarri which has seen his game-time plummet at the Old Lady.
The Italian forward has suffered a dip in form this season and though hasn’t completely run out of favour at the Old Lady, Milan are hopeful, they can take advantage of his situation, reports from Calciomercato have revealed. Juventus value him at a higher price point then what Milan had proposed when they asked for the player in January. With Sarri playing Cuadrado at full-back, a vacancy for utilizing Bernardeschi opens and that the player has realized.
Bernardeschi has had quite an ordinary campaign but continues to be among Sarri’s pickings, more often than not. Astonishingly, he is yet to contribute a goal or an assist in Serie A despite having played almost two-third of the season, mostly as a substitute. If the reports from the Italian Outlet are to be believed, the Rossoneri plan to exploit their relations with their target’s agent Beppe Bozzo and reports indicate that they're confident of a deal.
But having once refused Barcelona for the Italian forward’s signature, Juventus have hinted that they have plans for the forward with Sarri looking to use him more frequently in the near future. However, having sold Suso to Sevilla in the January window, Milan are reportedly looking for the right man to make an impact next season.
