Reports | AC Milan keen on negotiating with Juventus for Federico Bernardeschi

The Italian forward has suffered a dip in form this season and though hasn’t completely run out of favour at the Old Lady, Milan are hopeful, they can take advantage of his situation, reports from Calciomercato have revealed. Juventus value him at a higher price point then what Milan had proposed when they asked for the player in January. With Sarri playing Cuadrado at full-back, a vacancy for utilizing Bernardeschi opens and that the player has realized.

Bernardeschi has had quite an ordinary campaign but continues to be among Sarri’s pickings, more often than not. Astonishingly, he is yet to contribute a goal or an assist in Serie A despite having played almost two-third of the season, mostly as a substitute. If the reports from the Italian Outlet are to be believed, the Rossoneri plan to exploit their relations with their target’s agent Beppe Bozzo and reports indicate that they're confident of a deal.