Premier League Gameweek 28: Overreaction Monday ft the Invincibles, Phil Foden and David de Gea's howler

Overthinking and over-reacting to situations is the human way but when it comes to football something clicks in a person that makes things comical, ludicrous and rarely sensible. That being said after a packed weekend of hysterical fans in England, there were bound to be a few hare-brained ideas.

Phil Foden needs to leave Manchester City to become great

After another fantastic performance for Manchester City, the world has begged Phil Foden to leave Manchester City in search for better game-time and more football.

SC Take: Phil Foden would need to leave Manchester City to become great, to truly hit the magnitudes of the potential that he has already shown. And if Pep Guardiola, who happens to be a rather good talent spotter, believes that Foden has the potential to become better than Andres Iniesta, David Silva and even Xavi in terms of impact, then Foden definitely has to leave Manchester City.

Because the way the club has treated him has been downright terrible. The 19-year-old has had a few phenomenal games this season alone but that has all it has amounted to. A couple of games while young Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and even Kai Havertz all play regular football and transform their careers around the world. It should have Foden thinking, will a move away help me? Or will staying here, be beneficial to my career with Silva leaving? If it’s the latter and Foden believes that Pep actually means that Manchester City won’t sign a new midfielder, then he’s delusional.

David de Gea is not the best in the world

After a terrible blunder against Everton, a stat that sees De Gea top the list for most errors and yet Ole Gunner Solskjaer has called the Spaniard the best goalkeeper in the world.

SC Take: David de Gea may be the greatest shot-stopper that the Premier League may have ever seen and might ever see. The Spaniard’s reflexes are downright fantastic and at times super-human but he is not the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s not even close to the likes of what Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson Becker are doing across Europe because of the mistakes like the one he made against Everton.

This season, those aforementioned goalkeepers have a combined total of errors made up leading to a goalless than De Gea. But that stat is misleading because it fails to mention the fact that Manchester United have one of the best defensive records in the league, that David De Gea has kept only four fewer clean sheets than leader Nick Pope. But best goalkeeper in the world? Not even close.

Quality of football in London is at an all-time low

Crystal Palace won, West Ham United won but with Arsenal and Chelsea doing next to nothing during the weekend, it saw many claims that football in London is at an all-time low.

SC Take: Football in London has taken a major hit when relegation-threatened West Ham and Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace play better than either Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea. This is not an overreaction because football in London is at an all-time low because their two best sides are in transition and doing it rather badly. In fact, it’s a master-class in how not to move through an era despite the fact that Chelsea and Tottenham are playing in the Champions League. The Blues were outclassed by Bayern Munich and Spurs had the same done to them by RB Leipzig.

Arsenal shot themselves in the foot not just in the Europa League but in the league, in the Carabao Cup and now will probably do the same against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. It does leave a lot to think about but for now, West Ham and Crystal Palace rule London and there seems to be nothing anyone can do about that.

Arsenal’s invincibles will never be matched

A stunning loss to Watford meant that Liverpool will end the season with at least one loss to their name and it saw the Interweb claim that Arsenal’s Invincibles will be forever.

SC Take: Liverpool came four games close to equalling Arsenal and English football’s longest unbeaten run. They came 11 games to doing what Arsenal did but only better, with fewer draws, a better goal scored ratio, better goals conceded ratio and maybe even more clean sheets. They were so close, that Liverpool could have created a bridge out of ten Peter Crouches and touched the finish line. So, to say that it will never be matched is like saying, nobody will ever win another treble.

It’s delusional to think that the Premier League, with all the money and players that walk in every season, will never ever see a team go an entire season unbeaten and then watch as VAR gives a penalty for what was a blatant dive to end a 49 game unbeaten run, is ridiculous.