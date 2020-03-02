Manchester City’s dominance in England is unrivalled, claims Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has declared that Manchester City’s dominance of English competitions over the last few years is unrivalled. The Cityzens won their third consecutive Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday with the club winning eight of the last nine competitions they’ve played.

While Manchester City never completely dominated the final against Aston Villa, the Cityzens still had more than enough in the tank to walk away with their third consecutive league cup win. The win makes it trophy number seven for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Spaniard also winning two Premier League titles, two Community Shields and an FA Cup during his tenure here so far.

But despite the fact that the Premier League title is out of their reach this season, some have given City a chance of winning a treble with the Champions League trophy alongside the FA Cup. However, that still hasn’t stopped Guardiola from praising his side with the Spaniard admitting that his side’s dominance in England is unrivalled with not even Sir Alex Ferguson coming close to it.

"Since we started to win, the last nine [domestic] competitions we played, we won eight. That is awesome. No club before in the history of domestic trophies, not counting Europe, won the amount of titles in a row we have won," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Not even the biggest Liverpool in the 80s, the biggest Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho, or Arsene Wenger [with Arsenal). These clubs were amazing but were never able to win in the last nine titles, domestic eight."