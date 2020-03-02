Aspire Academy coaches are professional, knowledgeable and cooperative, asserts Deven Sawhney

Odisha FC provided an opportunity to four youngsters to train at the renowned Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar last year. Deven Sawhney along with CVL Remtluanga, S Lalhrezuala and Reuben Letkhotinchon are getting a chance to train in a good set-up at the sports academy based in Aspire Zone in Qatar.

A defender from Delhi, 18-year-old Deven joined the club in February 2018 and was a part of the team which was crowned zonal champions in the Hero Elite League before getting a chance at Aspire. He has said that the training facilities are world-class in Doha and has an aim of making the club and the country proud in the future.

“It has been an amazing experience for me at the Aspire Academy and I really want to thank the club management for giving me this opportunity. The training facilities are world-class and the coaches are very professional, knowledgeable and cooperative. I hope to make the club and country proud,” said Deven Sawhney.

“It feels fabulous that our son and his three teammates from Odisha FC have got this wonderful opportunity to train at the world’s best and well-equipped football academy. This training at the academy will be very instrumental in making our players superstars of Indian football. All they have to be is to keep their focus,” said the youngster’s father Ashish Sawhney.

Odisha FC Head Coach Mr. Josep Gombau opined, “I think this is a very important deal that we have with Aspire. They are helping us a lot. The players are training in the best facilities in the world with very good coaches. This will help them improve a lot. We have Shubham Sarangi who stayed one season there and he came from there being a player who can play professional football.”