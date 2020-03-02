Anticipate change in VAR usage next season in England, asserts David Elleray

Former referee David Elleray has opined that he expects VAR usage in England to change and adapt as the league learns from their mistakes. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has come under a lot of criticism this season for a lot of the decisions they’ve made with many calling for it to be scrapped.

While many expected VAR to transform the Premier League and the way decisions have been made in England, things have taken a turn that few expected. Instead, minor issues have been made major which has seen the decision to introduce the technology under immense criticism from referees, pundits, journalists and even fans across the world. The call has been for the technology to be scrapped and perfected before being implemented again.

But Elleray, who has taken over as a technical director of football’s law-making body, went on to admit that the biggest problem has been English football’s use of the pitch-side monitors. The former referee also added that he anticipates changes taking place in the future with it impossible for major changes to take place mid-way through the season.

"I think English football's use of pitchside monitors has been different from most other competitions in the world. It rarely works when one group is doing something very differently from the rest of the world so I would anticipate some changes in the future. It's impossible for any major changes to take place during this season because, clearly, the integrity of the competition means that the way matches are being controlled so far couldn't change," he said to Sky Sports.

"But I would anticipate a change next season. The benefit of the pitchside monitors is very much that the referee remains at the centre of the decision-making process. The referee's authority is maintained and, also, the referee on the field feels the atmosphere, understands what goes on. Whereas somebody away in a van can be in a slightly more, almost, antiseptic, hermetically sealed environment where, perhaps, they can be too forensic."

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been far from success this season although it has gotten a few decisions every weekend correct. But Elleray believed that the problem is because this is the first Premier League season with the VAR and the technology takes time to adapt and change with modifications needed. He also added that it hasn’t been a howling success but the league will learn and change.

"I think most people would say that it hasn't been a howling success [in English football]. But many lessons have been learned and those lessons will be put into place next year. I think we've been aware, over the last four years or so, of VAR that any competition that has started using it, it hasn't always gone well at the beginning. They've adjusted, they've modified,” he added.