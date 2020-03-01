We weren’t good enough against Watford, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bluntly admitted that things didn’t work their way and that his side were not at their very best against Watford. The Reds suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road which saw their four hundred and forty two days unbeaten run come to an end.

The Premier League was about to witness another unbeaten season and crowning of the ‘Invincibles’ but football can be cruel at times. With Liverpool visiting Watford, few would put the result past the Reds with many expecting it to be win number 20 in their unbeaten 45 game run. And yet, the Hornets walked away with all three points in a stunning game that saw the home side put three goals past the Reds.

But much like Virgil van Dijk admitted earlier today that this loss was unacceptable, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did the same as the German also admitted that his side were second best and Watford did what they wanted to do on the field. He also added that while the first half was tough and level peggings, the second half saw everything change with his side not really in the game.

“We weren’t good enough. Watford did exactly what they wanted to do, we didn’t what we should have done. The first half was a tough one, a lot of second balls, running here and there, we had the ball a lot but we didn’t come in the right positions to cross, the right positions to finish, against a really good, organised side, with a top set-up for this game. You have to accept it, it’s not so easy, but it’s the proof we were not good enough tonight. It’s always very difficult. We have to accept if after," stated Klopp to Sky Sports in the post-match interview.

The Reds boss wasn’t particularly pleased with the decision making of his players. The Hornets were much livelier in the first half whereas the hosts displayed an ordinary performance. The visitors returned better and well organised in the second half but even before they could assert their plans and take charge, Watford capitalized on the situation and scored through Ismalia Sarr who was the Man of the Match with an assist and a brace.

There was always a buzz around this Liverpool team, the fact that they could really be the next ‘Invincibles’ after going 44 games unbeaten in the League. But the Reds boss pays little head to the numbers and believes his players have done their lot to prove their capabilities.

“Boys already have so many records. We aren’t that greedy, you cannot get a record just cause you want a record, you have to perform for it. Tonight we weren’t good enough, and we admit it.” Liverpool put up a woeful performance with little creativity and their carelessness cost them. But take no credit away from Watford who applied themselves with precision, stuck to their plans even after losing Deulofeu in the first half and made the most of the opposition’s mistake," he added.