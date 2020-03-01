Reports | Real Madrid create three man shortlist to replace Karim Benzema

Real Madrid have relied on Karim Benzema for the majority of this campaign, but are ready to bring another attacking option to the club next summer. The Los Blancos did sign Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz over the last two years but neither has managed to do well with the club looking for more.

Real Madrid’s campaign is tantalisingly near to collapsing after they conceded to Manchester City 2-1 at home in the UCL and their last week loss against Levante saw them slip to second position as Barcelona went top of the table with 2 points clear. What has been troubling coach Zidane is the lack of offensive alternatives at his disposal. The signings of Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic have sadly proven to be wasteful, with only Karim Benzema to shoulder Madrid.

The French striker has been piling some good displays but after he witnessed a dip in form starting the new year, it has seen the team struggle. Nonetheless, the mandate is out and Madrid are in for their new striker, and from the looks of it, they will only settle with the long term options. Marca has revealed that Timo Werner, Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez have made the shortlist amongst a list of hundreds.

Though, the pursuit of any of the aforementioned three would not be a smooth walk in the park with Werner on Bayern Munich and Liverpool's shortlist, Haaland on Manchester United and most of the world and Martinez on Manchester City and Barcelona's lists. The biggest problem is the fact that Werner has not shied away from accepting that links to Anfield flatter him while both Haaland and Martinez have been rather quiet so far.

If Real are to seal a deal, they would have to give in to his release clause of £51 million although Haaland has a £63 million clause while Martinez has a £100 million release clause to his name.