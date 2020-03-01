Reports | PSG want Diego Simeone to replace Thomas Tuchel next season
Today at 4:34 PM
Paris Saint-Germain are considering a change next season with them looking towards Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to replace Thomas Tuchel. The fiery Simeone has become one of the best in the business at Atletico Madrid and it has seen him linked with a move to the Premier League as well.
However, no move has materialized despite serious interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent past but that might change with PSG in the running. ESPN has reported that the French giants are looking for a brand new manager and believe that EL Cholo is the man to replace former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel at the club.
The German has struggled to get PSG going in the Champions League which has not been the case for Simeone and his cash strapped Atletico Madrid. That has reportedly impressed the Ligue 1 side and it’s one of the reasons they’re looking towards the Argentine as a future managerial option. That has caused problems for Atletico but reports indicate that they’re looking at Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has had a wonderful few years at the club and that has seen him linked to some of the biggest jobs around the world. While he is committed to the Molineux side, reports indicate that a chance to play consistent Champions League football at one of the best clubs in the world would be an offer too hard to turn down.
