Reports | Arsenal to pay 42 million release clause for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey
Today at 6:52 PM
Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Atletico’s Thomas Partey and have now made their mind to pay his release clause next summer with the Gunners impressed with Partey’s development. The North Londoners are looking for a brand new midfield general with neither Granit Xhaka or Lucas Torreira doing well.
Thomas Partey has played a decisive role at Atletico Madrid and has been a pivotal man for Diego Simeone over the last few years. The defensive midfielder has always been praised for his work rate, and that has seen the midfielder heavily linked with a move away in the past. But the future could see the same happen and the Mirror has reported that Arsenal are keen on activating the Atletico star's £42m release clause.
The Gunners are looking for a better midfield with neither Lucas Torriera, Mateo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka making a lasting impact. Guendouzi has earned admirers in his short time, with his relentless persistence and ability, but is seen as a future prospect rather than an immediate solution. Torriera, who became a fan favourite last season, hasn’t had enough to show and Xhaka's future is up in the air despite a recent interview.
It does make the move for Thomas Partey possible with reports indicating that Arsenal have extensively scouted the Ghanian midfielder with his performances against Liverpool convincing a few sides to the 26-year-old's ability.
