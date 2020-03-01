Marcus Rashford set to return before end of season, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford's recovery has been good with the star set to make a comeback before the end of the season. The striker was ruled out for four months in January after injuring his back with reports indicating that he could miss Euro 2020.

Manchester United have been without their key forward since their replay clash in FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Early reports speculated that Rashford will be sidelined for the remainder of the season and possibly for the Euro 2020 as well. As reported by the Daily Mail, affirmative results of the latest back scan last week have shown the possibility of a comeback just before the wrap of this season and hinting that he’ll be fit for the European Championship 2020 as well.

Even though the United No.10 has stayed away from on-field action due to his double stress fracture, he has been supporting his team behind the scenes. It saw Solskjear confirmed the possibility of Rashford's early return and the Manchester United boss also revealed that the Englishman has refused to stay away from the ground. He added that the 21-year-old has been a key contributor on the field but an even bigger part off the field.

“He's around the place, in the dressing room before games, at half-time. He wants the boys to do well so he can come back and play in the Europa League, the FA Cup Final. He wants to be there when the business end comes. His life is Man United," Solskjaer told the Daily Mail.

"That's the family feel we want in this club as well and it's important to have Marcus, one of the main contributors on the pitch this season, also contribute off the pitch. We can't rush it and it'll probably be another couple of months before we see him but when he's fit, he will be stronger for it."