Liverpool will strike back and keep moving forward, asserts Virgil Van Dijk

After a shocking loss to Watford, Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk has asked his side to put the loss to the Hornets aside and concentrate on their next few games. The Reds were in fine form but capitulated against then 19th Watford with goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney in the second half.

That saw Liverpool fall to their first defeat of their season and it put an end to their 44-match unbeaten run across the league, which will see them fall short of Arsenal’s 49 game record. It doesn’t mean however that Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t win the league title because they still need just four games to walk away with the title despite the fact that Manchester City do have a game in hand.

That gives them a chance to move on and it’s what Virgil van Dijk admitted in his post-match interview, with the defender even asking his side to look forward and not backwards. He also added that losing 3-0 to Watford is not acceptable and it’s something that the Reds have to take a look at going forward despite them having the best defensive record in the league.

"First of all, credit to Watford. They deserved it with the chances they created. They stuck to their plan. We want to look to ourselves and we have to improve again. It is a tough one to take. The last game was one set piece and one good goal. Today, we should be better. If you look at the whole season, we have been good defensively," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“I think we have the most clean sheets in the league. The good thing about our mentality is that we will work to improve It is not acceptable that we lose here 3-0. Losing hurts. The records are for the media. We never mentioned it. We want to keep going and win the next game ahead of us and that is in the FA Cup and then we have Bournemouth at home. We want to strike back and show what we have been doing all season. That is the only way forward," he added.