I’m playing for best club in Italy and not looking to leave, admits Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he is not looking to leave Turin in the near future with the forward heavily linked with a move away. The 33-year-old is in fine form and on a goal-scoring spree with 11 consecutive goals which has played a key role with the Old Lady keeping pace with Inter.

Since leaving his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s career flourished, making him one of the most celebrated footballers of all time. His CV boasts of stints at world-class clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid (becoming their top scorer of all time), where he won 4 UCL titles amongst many league titles before leaving for the Old Lady.

However, this past week David Beckham has expressed the desire of having the Juventus forward and his eternal rival, Lionel Messi both playing together at his franchise Inter Miami in the MLS. But Ronaldo has does have a contract with Juventus that runs till 2022 and has admitted that he is enjoying his time in Turin.

"I'm in the best club in Italy, I'm playing alongside the best players. I'm happy we won trophies last year - and this year I hope to win as well. As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

The former Manchester United star also managed to hit 100 games for Juventus and matched Gabriel Batistuta (1994-95) and Fabio Quagliarella (2018-19) record for scoring in 11 consecutive Serie A matches. That saw Ronaldo acknowledge the fact that his perseverance has paved the way for his success.

"One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off. It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I'm so happy. It's nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more,” he added.