Wolves will always try to win especially against bigger sides, proclaims Joao Moutinho

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Moutinho has warned the Premier League’s bigger sides that his side are always looking to win, no matter the odds. The Molineux side have been one of the league’s best over the last few years with them thriving ever since their return to the top tier last season.

Few players have impressed as much as Joao Moutinho has and given the fact that Wolves brought him in for only £5 million, the 33-year-old will go down as one of the best bargain deals. However, the disbelief when the former Monaco midfielder was brought in shocked the world and now into his second season, few players personify Wolves as much as the Portuguese man does.

And with the Molineux side at their very best yet again this season despite the added work-load of a Europa League qualifying, group stage and now knockout stages, they are still thriving. It is because they will always look to win games, no matter their opponent and that feeling was emphasized by Moutinho and the midfielder even added that he, personally, hates losing.

"We will try to win. It doesn't matter whether it is Manchester United or Liverpool, Watford or Southampton, we know that if we compete 100 per cent we have the possibility to win. That is our mentality. That is the kind of team that we are. I don't like to lose, no matter what I am playing. Football, tennis, head tennis, no matter what. If I am playing something, I am playing to win," Moutinho told Sky Sports.

“If I am not playing to win, I don't want to play. There needs to be something that moves you, something that inspires you. I think it is good for the spirit to have that mentality. You cannot be different when it comes to the small things. Play to win something every day. If you live like that every day then, of course, at the weekend you are going to be winning."

At 33, the midfielder is the oldest player at Molineux and that has caused a few problems this season despite Nuno Espirito Santo building a well rounded side. However, complacency is always a big issues and that has been the case for the club although Moutinho is looking to change that going forward. The Portuguese star added that he’s trying to learn and teach players as much as he can and believes that it is the only way to improve.

"You can learn from everyone, not just the old guys but from the young guys too. That is what I try to transmit. I want to pass on my knowledge to them to make them better players and better people but I want to learn from them too. I like to learn. I feel that I know some things but I need to know more.

"That is how you improve. If you think you know everything then you are going to stagnate. This is not good for any player. You have to develop every day. I come to training every day with something that I want to do better than yesterday," he added.