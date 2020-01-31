Reports | Edinson Cavani’s move to Atletico Madrid falls through

According to the English media outlet, Daily Mail, Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani is set to stay in Paris with his move to Atletico Madrid has fallen through. Cavani looked set to move to Madrid from Paris, but Daily Mail notes that Atletico can not satisfy PSG's financial requirements. It has been reported that PSG wanted a £25m fee for the striker, and Atletico only offered £8.5 million initially, and then £12.6 million in a second bid, both of which were turned down.

Los Rojiblancos are in search of attacking options as scoring goals have been a major concern for Atleti and after whittling down their list, Edinson Cavani looked as the most achievable option with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The 32-year-old has played second fiddle to Mauro Icardi and is not a preferred choice of Thomas Tuchel and Cavani’s father publicly admitted that they were in talks with Atletico and Cavani wanted to move in order to get more game-time.