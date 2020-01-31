Reports | Edinson Cavani’s move to Atletico Madrid falls through
Today at 4:46 PM
Edinson Cavani’s move to Atletico Madrid has fallen through as he is set to stay at Paris Saint Germain. The Uruguayan is in the final 6 months of his contract at Parc des Princes and was heavily linked with an exit in the January transfer window with Atleti along with Manchester United in the chase
According to the English media outlet, Daily Mail, Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani is set to stay in Paris with his move to Atletico Madrid has fallen through. Cavani looked set to move to Madrid from Paris, but Daily Mail notes that Atletico can not satisfy PSG's financial requirements. It has been reported that PSG wanted a £25m fee for the striker, and Atletico only offered £8.5 million initially, and then £12.6 million in a second bid, both of which were turned down.
Los Rojiblancos are in search of attacking options as scoring goals have been a major concern for Atleti and after whittling down their list, Edinson Cavani looked as the most achievable option with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The 32-year-old has played second fiddle to Mauro Icardi and is not a preferred choice of Thomas Tuchel and Cavani’s father publicly admitted that they were in talks with Atletico and Cavani wanted to move in order to get more game-time.
The Uruguayan hasn’t been offered a contract extension by the PSG hierarchy and will be allowed to leave in the summer. Atletico was said to be planning a third £15 million offer on Thursday, as well as seeking to include Thomas Lemar in any potential deal, but PSG has declined to sign an agreement. Cavani now looks set to stay in Paris, despite having said goodbyes to PSG team-mates ahead of his move to La Liga beforehand.
