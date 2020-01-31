My future depends on if the club wants me, admits Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has expressed his desire to stay at Manchester United but has insisted that it depends on the club hierarchy whether they offer him a new deal or not. Matic’s future has been up in the air as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and has been linked to Inter.

In an interview with the ESPN, Nemanja Matic has talked about his future and insisted that he’s ready to talk about a contract extension with Manchester United should the club be interested in keeping him beyond this season. The Serbian’s deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign and so far no new deal has been agreed between the two parties.

“I've got a contract until the end of the season and we will see. I'm at Carrington every day open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on. For sure, there is always a solution.”, said Matic to ESPN.

Matic started in the second leg of Carabao cup semifinal against Manchester City as the Red Devils won 1-0 but fell short of progression to the final as they lost 3-2 on aggregate. The ex-Chelsea man scored a brilliant volley and was effective throughout the game until he picked up a second yellow and got sent off. The 31-year-old has been linked to a number of clubs as his deal is on the verge of running out.

A January exit was touted with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan said to be in the hunt for the Serb. However, long term injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use Matic more often to varying degrees of success. The former Benfica man even added that results are always cyclical because that is the way football works even in this day and age.

“I can't tell who is asking for me but for sure when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you. That's not only me, it's for every player -- especially when you're out of contract. My first option is Manchester United but if they decide something else then there are always solutions. The problem is that in these kinds of clubs you do not have time.

"They want results and this is the problem. We will see what is the plan of the club, if they will continue like this to give chances to youngsters, then you have to expect you will have some ups and downs which is normal. You can't blame them, they are giving their best and it is normal but I think United deserve more and the club wants to win, supporters are used to trophies so we will see," he added.