Mohamed Salah is a game changer, gushes Francesco Totti
AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has lauded his former teammate Mohamed Salah as simply unstoppable and a player who can change the game at any time. The former Giallorossi superstar also accepted that it was a necessity for the Egyptian to leave Rome in order to achieve bigger targets.
In an interview with Goal, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has asserted that Mohamed Salah can change any game with his ability. Salah has become a phenomenal star since moving to Liverpool from Roma for a second spell in the Premier League. The 27-year-old's potential was clear during a productive two-year spell at Stadio Olimpico where Salah found his shooting boots with Roma, becoming a prolific presence in the final third of the field.
Since switching to the Reds, his game has gone to even greater heights and Roma legend Totti agreed that in order for Salah to achieve such success, a move away from the Italian capital was important. The Italian also added that the Egyptian needed a suitable stage to showcase his talent which he has gotten at Melwood, having won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super cup.
“If Salah would’ve stayed in Rome it would have been almost impossible for him to win the Champions League. But having moved to a new club that has won many tournaments he had more chances. I am happy for him, because he is an exceptional guy. He made that big substantial leap from Rome to Liverpool that nobody would have expected. He is now a player that changes any game at any time.”, said Totti.
Salah had scored for Roma 34 times in 83 outings before making a £ 36.9 million move to Merseyside in the 2017 summer transfer window, and that asking price was made to look like quite the bargain with his England exploits. At Liverpool, he’s managed to score 87 goals and provide 38 assists in 137 games.
