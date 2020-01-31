Jadon Sancho needs to be more disciplined, warns Sebastian Kehl

Borussia Dortmund licence director Sebastian Kehl has warned star, Jadon Sancho, that he needs to follow the rules and act disciplined. Sancho has had a history of being ill-disciplined and often breaking rules that has resulted in the club imposing heavy fines and excluding him of matchday squads.

The 19-year-old has been the club's best player scoring 14 goals and making 15 assists in 26 appearances at all competitions. But Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl is delighted with the progress of this season's latest Manchester City youth but is also keen to remind him of his obligations. The winger has been fined multiple times for breaking rules or reporting late for training which saw him dropped from the squad.

“I have rarely seen a player who has developed in such a short time. Like every other player, he has to know that no matter how good you are, there are limits. There is a certain framework in which all players can move with us. Football is a team sport. You have to be consistent and make a tough decision in the interests of the group.”, said Kehl to Goal.

Borussia Dortmund are irritated by Sancho’s conduct and were open to selling him in the January transfer window with interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea but were they were reportedly put off by the asking price of over €130 million. Blues were given a big transfer kitty to spend and Frank Lampard has targeted a number of wingers but so far no signings have been made.