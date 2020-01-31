Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 25 – Surviving the apocalyptic DGW

The DGW finished with an average score of 53 and it has many looking for the reset button but sadly none exists which forces us to deal with our messes. However, surviving this game often means taking risks and bringing in a couple of nobodies alongside the greats to help drag you out of trouble.

The Greats

Mohamed Salah

If you don’t have Mohamed Salah in your team mid-way through a Premier League season, you really should consider quitting FPL altogether. Has he been bang average this season? Yes, he has but this is Mohamed Salah, the same man who destroyed FPL totals last season and the season before with glee. So even his bang average is a cut above the rest and the last five gameweeks prove that brilliantly.

He’s blanked just the once in the last five games, has had two double-figure hauls in the same time frame and finished the DGW with 16 points (48 for those Triple captainers). Add that to the fact that his shots per game have risen to 3.7, rising and is already a league-high. Now with Sadio Mane out injured for the next few weeks, it means that the burden will fall upon Salah and he loves pressure. History proves that and with nothing but green lights until the end of March, Salah should (hopefully) have a jolly time banging in a few points.

Raul Jimenez

Wolves have tough, tough fixtures ahead of them with games against Manchester United, Leicester City, and Tottenham over the next five gameweeks or so. But it’s why picking Raul Jimenez makes so much of sense and it’s not just because of the fact that everything Wolves do seems to run through their Mexican superstar. But because Jimenez loves the big games.

He thrives in the biggest of the big occasions, with eight points against Liverpool during the DGW, 11 and 10 against Manchester City, 14 against Arsenal and Tottenham and the list goes on. There are few players in the Premier League, let alone the world, that love clutch moments as much as Raul does and to add to that fact, that 27-year-old is on form. He’s managed 25 points in his last four games and scored three gaols despite playing against Newcastle, Liverpool (twice) and the Saints.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish and Aston Villa have the exact same relationship that Raul Jimenez has with Wolves, which essentially means that everything the club does goes through them. However, the Englishman has been downright outstanding for the relegation threaten Villa and has singlehandedly been the reason why they’re not deeper down the rabbit hole.

He has 13 goal contributions so far with 107 points to his name so far but it’s Grealish’s form off late that has us interested with two double-figure hauls in his last two away games. Plus the 24-year-old averages 1.7 shots per game, 2.69 key passes per game and is on penalty duties for the Villians despite their miss. Now with a striker (Mbwana Samatta) in play, Grealish’s position on the field might change but the EFL clash against Leicester City tells us that it won’t do it by too much.

In fact, if anything, the 24-year-old will find himself in even better offensive positions and may even contribute to more goals and assists.

The Nobodies

John Fleck

With Lord Lundstram, Lys Mousset and everyone else at Sheffield United taking precedence over the world, it’s allowed John Fleck to slowly slip under the radar. And while Sander Berge’s arrival might change a few things at Bramall Lane but the team simply doesn’t function without either Oli Norwood or John Fleck but our concern is Fleck. His two goal haul in gameweek 17 was certainly a shock but it really shouldn’t have been to those following the midfielder’s exploits in the top tier.

Especially at home. There are few players as good as Fleck at home with the midfielder either scoring or assisting a goal in nearly all his home games since gameweek 11. That includes 4 goals and two assists in five games but Fleck also has nine attempted assists. And while the Blades do have a blank gameweek 28, their fixture list is rather delightful with their biggest threat Roy Hodgson’s stubborn Eagles, Steve Bruce and his Magpies before a double-header against Manchester United and Tottenham to start April.

Chris Wood

For those who didn’t know, since the start of 2019, Chris Wood (18) has more non-penalty goals that one Cristiano Ronaldo (15). Yes, that is no false, it seems that Chris Wood is better than a five time Ballon d’Or winner so doesn’t that automatically make Wood a five time Ballon d’Or winner? Something to ponder and maybe even consider given Burnley’s run of form with Sean Dyche somehow managing to turn things around.

However, Wood (6.2m) has been on a good run of form over the last few weeks with the New-Zealander contributing to four goals. That might sound like a goal contribution every game but sadly that isn’t to be with Wood demolishing Manchester United’s multi-million defense, scoring a goal and creating the second. But what makes it even more interesting is the fact that he and Burnley play Arsenal, whose’ defensive frailties are there to see. The Gunners cannot defend to save their lives and since their Wenger days they cannot defend set-pieces with bigger strikers bullying the North Londoners at will.

Aaron Mooy

A massive risk if there ever was but Aaron Mooy might just be the man your midfield needs especially after he made his move from Huddersfield permanent. The Australian has been a big part of Brighton’s set-up this season and has played consistently so far this season with Potter valuing him a bit more than Pascal Gross.

Naturally, Mooy has delivered but his stats haven’t been visible on the points tally despite the fact that he has two double figure hauls in his last four games. That includes both the goals he has scored this season with the creative midfielder adding that to his 1.82 key passes per game. It’s certainly lower than what Pascal Gross has provided but as a back-up midfielder for 4.8, Mooy may prove to be a wonderful differential.