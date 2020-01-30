Reports | Chelsea make inquiries about Dries Mertens
Today at 1:28 PM
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry over a potential move for Dries Mertens this month with Frank Lampard keen on bringing in a new face. The Blues have seen their transfer ban reduced to just one window but have failed to reinforce Lampard’s side despite reports of a £150 million war chest.
The Blues have been looking for reinforcements this month but no moves have materialized despite reports indicating that the club has made in-roads for a few deals. But the talks have stagnated which has caused a few problems for Chelsea especially with Frank Lampard looking for a new striker to help ease Tammy Abraham’s burden. The Guardian has even reported that the Blues have made inquiries about Dries Mertens with them eyeing a cut price deal this month.
Mertens, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and while he has shown no interest in leaving the club this month, the Belgian has not been offered a contract extension by the Serie A side. But, the report further indicated that he is their second choice behind Edinson Cavani with Lampard a big admirer of the PSG striker, who is keen on a move to Atletico Madrid this month.
That has caused more issues especially after the club was told that moves for Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and even Hakim Ziyech were not possible. Furthermore, they were priced out of a move for Wilfred Zaha and told that no move for Moussa Dembele would be entertained this month by Olympique Lyon.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Edinson Cavani
- Tammy Abraham
- Dries Mertens
- Wilfried Zaha
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- La Liga
- Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea Fc
- Ssc Napoli
- Paris Saint Germain
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.