Manchester United sign Bruno Fernandes in deal rising upto €80 million

Manchester United have signed Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes with the club paying €55 million up front plus €25 million in add-ons. The Portuguese star was heavily linked with a move to Europe’s biggest sides including Barcelona and Tottenham with the Red Devils eventually winning the race.

The two sides came to an agreement somewhere yesterday with the move subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. Fernandes has now passed the medical with flying colours and with the two sides having hashed out the personal terms, it will see the Portuguese midfielder sign a five and a half year deal with an option for a further year, although his wages haven’t been revealed.

Sporting, however, refused to budge on the fee and have forced Manchester United to fork out €55 million up-front with €25 million in various clauses. They include an additional 5 million if United achieve Champions League qualification, with a further €5 million subject to Fernandes’ participation in the said league. The remaining payment of €15 million is based on individual player prizes, including a Ballon d’Or clause.

The deal has been in the making for most of January with United also linked with a move for Fernandes last summer but the Red Devils refused to pay the asking fee. However, injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay left their midfield looking rather bare. That combined with Pogba’s future has seen the Red Devils eventually make the move for the 25-year-old.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club. For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies," Fernandes told Manutd.com.

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch," he added.

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020