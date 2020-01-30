Manchester United are looking for striker this month, confirms Ole Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the club are looking to bring in a striker before the January transfer window slams shut. The Red Devils will be without top scorer Marcus Rashford for at least one month and that has caused a few problems with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood struggling.

The Red Devils have already agreed to a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes with the deal subject to a medical and he will become their first January move. After months of negotiations, the two sides have reportedly agreed upon an €80 million transfer fee with an initial €55 million payment.

But with Rashford out injured for atleast a month, Solskjaer went on to admit that the club needs another striker to help them do more than just survive. The Manchester United manager also added that he believes in Bruno Fernandes and knows exactly what the 25-year-old can offer the club going forward.

"We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score. We need more goals, if we get Bruno over the line we've got a boy who will score and create. Let's get the contract signed and medical done, but the boy is fit and ready to play I would presume," said Solskjaer reported ESPN.

With Rashford injured, it has seen Anthony Martial taking a leading role alongside Mason Greenwood but the Frenchman has struggled to find the net. He has just 12 goals so far in all competitions with eight in the Premier League while Greenwood has managed just four. That might cause a few problems but Solskjaer added that he will work with the players to help them improve.

“I’ll never accept players not wanting to score goals and easy goals, because they’re easy goals when you make right movements and when you stay in the box. So I’m going to work with them and we’re going to work and work and work until we get it done,” he added.