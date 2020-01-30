ISL 2019-20 | Jackichand Singh gives wings to FC Goa’s campaign

A tireless worker on the field, Jackichand Singh has never been afraid to put in the hard yards in for his side. A team player to the end, the man from Manipur has been willing to do everything needed for the team to come out on top and the winger has always attempted to put his best foot forward.

Ever since being integrated into the team last season, Singh has always tried to do his very best for the team, irrespective of the situation he finds himself in. He may have struggled to find the net for the side but that has never swayed him in terms of the attitude he carries on the field. Or his work-rate with Jacki giving his all game after game for the Gaurs.

“Of course, you would like to score and not being able to do that in the opening games of the season was a bit frustrating for me. But I have always had confidence in myself and the team. I knew that if I keep on exerting myself on the training pitch and on matchdays, the goals would eventually come,” expresses the man fondly known as ‘Jacki’.

The goals are finally here and at a crucial juncture for the Gaurs. Moving into the game against Kerala Blasters last week, FC Goa found themselves with only a win to show for their efforts in the three previous games. And up stepped Jacki with three goals in the space of the last two games and that has helped Sergio Lobera’s men get back to winning ways and how.

The zeal to put the opposition on the backfoot has resulted in the Gaurs firing in 7 in their last two games and 6 points to show for the same. The Gaurs are on a roll with Jackichand hitting his best form this season. The Manipuri’s nimble feet have met with precision. He has not only been creating problems with darting run on the right-hand side of the field, but he also been able to finish off the opportunities presented to him by timely runs into the penalty box.

“All this success, is because of the team. You will have bad games, but this team is full of quality. We know how to bounce back from setbacks and if you can keep your head in the right place and step onto the field with the right attitude, you will be rewarded. I would want to dedicate my goals to the whole team. Their hard work has made this all possible,” expresses FC Goa’s number 12.

"Right from Mandar, who keeps on making tireless runs down the left and put in the assist for my first goal yesterday, to Carlos Peña - who has always been a spiritual leader of sorts in the dressing room and everyone else on the field who makes those small sacrifices so that we can succeed together as a team. The coach has shown immense faith in me and the medical team has always had my back. And the fans, they have been immense. I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all of them.”

With the race for the AFC Champions League spot heading into the home stretch of the season, FC Goa has needed that extra impetus to give them a final push to the finish line. Jackichand Singh has provided exactly that especially since he is not one to shy away from a pressure situation, the winger has shown once again that good things come to those who persevere.

Whether it be making a decisive run behind the back line, doubling up at the back help a defender, putting in a cross to help get another goal or making a late surging run into the box, Singh has the gumption to do it all. And now, finally, all that is starting to get rewarded. With the finish line beckoning, FC Goa have started to hit the correct notes with Jacki making all the right moves on the wings. Two wins on the trot, handing Odisha FC their first defeat at the Kalinga Stadium whilst bagging in 4 are all steps in the right direction.