Barcelona have given me time to experiment, proclaims Quique Setien

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has revealed that the club and president Josep Maria Bartomeu has promised to give him enough time to make a mark at Camp Nou. The former Real Betis boss has endured a tough start to his managerial career at Barcelona with two wins and a loss in his opening three games.

The 61-year-old succeeded Ernesto Valverde earlier this month to great aplomb and celebrations but nothing has gone right since then for the former Real Betis boss. Instead, in his opening three games, the club has laboured to wins over Granada and Celta Vigo before losing to Valencia. The loss in the league meant that the club surrendered top spot to Real Madrid, with three points separating the two sides.

However, despite his tough start at Camp Nou, Setien went on to reveal that the club has told him that they will give him time to settle and tinker about with his team. He also added that what the media says has never affected him and it will continue not to affect him as he doesn’t read or listen to what anyone says.

"It's true he spoke to me, he put a lot of confidence in me and told me that he would give me time. I don't know a lot of people by name yet, there's lots of things I don't know about a club of this size. He told me to take my time and work with my ideas,” Setien told Marca.

"Truthfully, I don't usually get worn down by looking at them saying good or bad things about me. I know what I have to worry about, don't take it badly but I don't read or listen to anything. I'm focused on doing my job as well as possible," he added.